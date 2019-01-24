202
Lerner offering up pieces of its Germantown mixed-use project

January 24, 2019
It is already entitled and partially under construction, and now Lerner Enterprises is seeking developers to take on parts of a planned mixed-use project off Interstate 270 in suburban Maryland.

The Rockville-based developer has tapped Avison Young to market up to 22 acres of residential and commercial development sites at its larger, 110-acre Black Hill Germantown. The project, which backs up against Black Hill Regional Park in Montgomery County, is slated to include more than 3 million square feet of office, residential, senior living, retail and hotel space.

Up for grabs is a 6-acre site planned as for-sale residential and another 16 acres of commercial space. The sites have been on the market since early November, and Bob Dickman, a principal at Avison Young who is part of the team marketing the sites, said he’s already heard from a number of homebuilders interested in acquiring the residential portion.

“It’s one of the unique sites that everything’s ready to go. We’ve got…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

