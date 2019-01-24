Lerner offering up pieces of its Germantown mixed-use project

It is already entitled and partially under construction, and now Lerner Enterprises is seeking developers to take on parts of a planned mixed-use project off Interstate 270 in suburban Maryland. The Rockville-based developer has tapped…

It is already entitled and partially under construction, and now Lerner Enterprises is seeking developers to take on parts of a planned mixed-use project off Interstate 270 in suburban Maryland.

The Rockville-based developer has tapped Avison Young to market up to 22 acres of residential and commercial development sites at its larger, 110-acre Black Hill Germantown. The project, which backs up against Black Hill Regional Park in Montgomery County, is slated to include more than 3 million square feet of office, residential, senior living, retail and hotel space.

Up for grabs is a 6-acre site planned as for-sale residential and another 16 acres of commercial space. The sites have been on the market since early November, and Bob Dickman, a principal at Avison Young who is part of the team marketing the sites, said he’s already heard from a number of homebuilders interested in acquiring the residential portion.

“It’s one of the unique sites that everything’s ready to go. We’ve got…