Leesburg venture firm, Interstate to resurrect Harpers Ferry hotel as luxury resort. Here’s a look at past, present and future.

An affiliate of Leesburg-based venture capital firm SWaN & Legend Partners has tapped Interstate Hotels & Resorts to redevelop and resurrect the historic Hilltop House hotel in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, on its original site overlooking the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers.

The estimated $70 million project, still working through the town of Harpers Ferry’s entitlement process, will feature a combination of new construction and adaptive reuse totaling about 165,000 square feet. It is slated to include 122 keys — including 15 suites — a chef’s garden, bowling lanes, arcade and golf simulator, wine cellar, a ballroom and junior ballroom, a spa and infinity pool, and multiple conference rooms.

“The Hill Top House Hotel will offer a grand, historical lodging experience infused with unique, engaging activities,” Karen Schaufeld, CEO of property owner SWaN Hill Top, said in a release. “We are dedicated to preserving and honoring the elements that makes Harpers…