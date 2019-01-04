Larry Hogan says Maryland will invest $56.5M to bolster federal opportunity zones

A total of $56.5 million in several state and federal incentives will be used across Maryland to attract opportunity zone investments as a national competition for such dollars heats up. Gov. Larry Hogan detailed the…

Gov. Larry Hogan detailed the package Thursday in an opportunity zone in West Baltimore next to Coppin State University. There, a $20 million redevelopment of the shuttered Walbrook Mill is underway to convert it into mixed-income apartments and a food hall.

“These initiatives will foster an environment of economic opportunity to create thousands of new Maryland jobs and to transform and revitalize the cities, towns and local communities that need our help the most,” Hogan said, before a crowd of about 125 that included several of his cabinet members, Mayor Catherine Pugh and two City Council members.

The governor unveiled several layers of incentives and assistance to help Maryland’s 149 designated opportunity zones attract private investment. Among them is the extension of a 10-year state tax credit…