Keep the M&A coming. DXC to buy New York company for $2B.

Tysons-based DXC Technology announced Monday plans to acquire Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) in a deal worth roughly $2 billion.

The New York-based Luxoft provides digital strategy consulting and engineering services for countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. DXC (NYSE: DXC), a global IT services company, will buy it for $59 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in June.

“The addition of Luxoft accelerates DXC’s growth strategy as we equip the company to meet the digital requirements of our clients today and in the future,” DXC CEO Mike Lawrie said in a release.

The combination of DXC and the 13,000-employee Luxoft, per the release, will offer end-to-end digital capabilities, new services in insurance, and a broader range of automotive, healthcare and life sciences-related services. Luxoft will maintain its brand but operate as a DXC Technology Company. It will continue to be led by Dmitry Loschinin.

