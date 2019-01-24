Jonathan Aberman: We’re not Silicon Valley. We should stop using its entrepreneurship model.

Our region’s prevailing view of entrepreneurship discourages many who have entrepreneurial personalities and reduces our economic potential. We need to chart a new course. Our current views on entrepreneurship are driven by the dominance of…

Our current views on entrepreneurship are driven by the dominance of the Silicon Valley model of innovation. This model puts a premium on attracting venture capital and rapidly growing and selling. Incubators, accelerators and educators focus on teaching presentation skills and raising money. The practical support entrepreneurs receive, whether in seed capital or advice, comes from people who are themselves drawn from same model.

Traditional media have absorbed the Silicon Valley model, and they keep their focus on covering the founders and funders that are succeeding within the paradigm. These people tend to be outgoing and aggressively self-confident. Social media trains us to work for “likes” and rewards those whose who are not only willing to give up a measure of privacy but who are also clever at promoting…