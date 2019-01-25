Johns Hopkins to acquire Newseum building

Johns Hopkins University is acquiring the Newseum building in a $372.5 million deal with the Freedom Forum. The Baltimore-based university will consolidate its D.C. operations in the roughly 470,000-square-foot space, financing the acquisition through the…

The Baltimore-based university will consolidate its D.C. operations in the roughly 470,000-square-foot space, financing the acquisition through the sale of its existing D.C. properties, university funds and philanthropic support, Johns Hopkins said in a release. In late 2018, Michael Bloomberg gifted $1.8 billion to the school.

There are some 3,300 Johns Hopkins faculty and students based in D.C., anchored by the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies.

“With the acquisition and renovation of the Newseum, we will have an unparalleled opportunity to bring all of our current D.C.-based Johns Hopkins graduate programs together in a single, landmark, state-of-the-art building,” Johns Hopkins President Ronald Daniels said in a letter to the university issued Friday.

The Newseum will remain open throughout 2019 as it seeks a new space in the D.C. area. The museum has…