Johns Hopkins has an outline for the Newseum, but it’s not a done deal

Johns Hopkins University faces some heavy lifting before it will get the green light to convert the Newseum into a consolidated academic facility. Many details of the plan announced Friday still need to be worked…

Johns Hopkins University faces some heavy lifting before it will get the green light to convert the Newseum into a consolidated academic facility.

Many details of the plan announced Friday still need to be worked out, including securing federal and D.C. regulatory approvals to reconfigure the roughly 470,000-square-foot facility at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW from its current museum layout to better serve its educational needs. Lee Coyle, JHU’s chief of planning and architecture, said the university believes those challenges are outweighed by the potential to create a world-class academic space for its students.

“We’re completely thrilled by it. We just think this is a terrific opportunity for what we have in D.C. to expand and grow our programs here in Baltimore,” Coyle said.

Coyle said the agreement with Newseum owner the Freedom Forum includes not just the museum space but the entire 600,000-square-foot complex, which includes the 135-unit Newseum Residences, the space occupied by The…