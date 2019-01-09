202.5
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divorcing after 25 years of marriage

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 9, 2019 3:01 pm 01/09/2019 03:01pm
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos have announced on Twitter that they are divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” according to a statement on Twitter signed “Jeff & MacKenzie.”

Bezos is CEO of Amazon.com Inc., which last November announced it would open a headquarters location in Arlington County. He also owns The Washington Post and owns a mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” according to the announcement posted Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The couple married in 1993. They met when Jeff Bezos was a vice president and MacKenzie was a research assistant…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

