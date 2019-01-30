JBG’s Matt Kelly, Northrop’s Kathy Warden, Inova’s Stephen Jones selected to list of execs to watch in 2019

JBG Smith Properties Inc. CEO Matt Kelly, Inova Health System CEO Stephen Jones and Northrop Grumman Corp. President and CEO Kathy Warden have been selected to a national list of executives to watch in 2019. The…

The Business Journals’ Influencers: People We’re Watching in 2019 spotlights 100 executives who stand to be in the headlines for moves they and their companies could make in this new year.

These executives represent businesses both larges and small and a variety of business categories. They were identified in conjunction with editors and staff writers across The Business Journals’ network of more than 40 publications, including the Washington Business Journal. Each has been featured as part of The Business Journals’ continuing coverage of the newsmakers in those cities.

This list follows our production of four Influencers lists across 2018:

Meet the Rising Stars: Young executives influencing business across the country

