JBG Smith, Skanska strike deal for new D.C. office project

Skanska has signed a ground-lease with JBG Smith Properties Inc. to develop 1700 M St. NW with, likely, a trophy office building — and it already has two designs from which to choose. Terms were…

Skanska has signed a ground-lease with JBG Smith Properties Inc. to develop 1700 M St. NW with, likely, a trophy office building — and it already has two designs from which to choose.

Terms were not disclosed, but the memorandum of ground lease and certain rights between affiliates of both companies, filed Friday with the D.C. Recorder of Deeds, puts the value at $95.9 million. The lease expires on Dec. 4, 2117.

The office building that formerly occupied the 34,000-square-foot parcel was demolished by previous owner Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which had retained Gensler to design its replacement. The parcel then transferred to JBG Smith in July 2017 when the company was formed by the spin-merge of The JBG Cos. and Vornado’s Greater Washington holdings.

JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly, in an interview, said the developer ground-leased the property to Skanska rather than sell outright for a number of reasons, saying it was “the best way to harvest the value of the land without having…