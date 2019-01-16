Jair Lynch to debut former Howard University dorm as luxury apartments

First it was The Meridian Hill Hotel for Women, which housed young women who moved to D.C. to fill government jobs during World War II. In the late 1960s, it was transformed into Meridian Hill Hall, a…

First it was The Meridian Hill Hotel for Women, which housed young women who moved to D.C. to fill government jobs during World War II. In the late 1960s, it was transformed into Meridian Hill Hall, a 600-unit dorm that housed Howard University students for over four decades.

The building at 2601 16th St. NW in D.C. will soon take on a new life when it debuts in March as “âme,” a 206-unit, eight-story apartment building in the Meridian Hill neighborhood that developer Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners expects will garner rents ranging between $2,000 and $3,900, depending on availability, floor and views.

Jair Lynch acquired the development rights for the property from Howard two years ago. Its reinvention of the former hotel and dorm adds to a wave of 2,000 rental units under construction in the Columbia Heights/Shaw submarket that are set to deliver over the next 36 months, according to Delta Associates. The âme — meaning soul in French— may stand out because there’s currently…