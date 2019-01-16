Is My Child Missing Too Much School?

When I was a prekindergarten teacher, my young students always provided an exciting share of challenges. There were children who cried when their parents left in the morning and those who were always last to…

When I was a prekindergarten teacher, my young students always provided an exciting share of challenges. There were children who cried when their parents left in the morning and those who were always last to be picked up. There were loud children and shy children, potty mishaps, and naptimes that left me exhausted. But the issues that concerned me most weren’t the things that happened inside my classroom, but what happened outside — especially when children regularly missed days of school.

In early education such as pre-k, merely showing up is one of the most important ways to ensure children can achieve academic success. Without consistent attendance, my students had a harder time mastering critical skills, including the basics of mathematics or reading. Some parents didn’t see the harm in missing school, but I saw my students losing ground and falling behind their classmates.

Chronic absenteeism — when students miss school for extended periods — is an increasingly persistent problem for families and school communities across the country. According to the Brookings Institution’s report, School attendance: A building block of student achievement, there are about 8 million students in the United States who missed more than three weeks of school during the 2015–2016 school year.

I no longer teach preschool, but as a curriculum advisor, I visit schools around the country. In my work with administrators, teachers and families, I see how chronic absenteeism can hinder students across the spectrum. Children who are chronically absent in the early years fall behind on the building blocks of literacy, numbers, science, math and social skills. In fact, Attendance Works, an initiative that aims to reduce chronic absenteeism, found that students who miss more than 10 percent of school starting in preschool are more likely to be poor readers by third grade. This in turn makes them four times more likely to drop out of high school, according to the 2012 report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

In all grades, however, missing just three days in a row can set students back for weeks if their classes cover difficult or foundational ideas. Education builds on itself, and a single concept in Algebra II could be the basis of the rest of the semester’s work. For this reason and others, extended absences in just one year from 8th to 12th grade can make a student seven times more likely to drop out, according to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

The reasons for chronic absenteeism are as varied as the students experiencing them. Family issues such as financial struggles, homelessness or a lack of transportation can be the cause, and the solutions for these cases require a thoughtful school and community response.

Still, many times, absences stem from the fact that parents aren’t aware of how important attendance is, or don’t know how to get the help they need. Here are a few ways that parents can help their child when it comes to recurring absences from school:

Build Good Habits

Great attendance starts by building great habits early on. Students who are chronically absent in preschool are five times more likely to continue this trend in the second grade, according to the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research. So teaching children to value and strive for attendance in their pre-k and kindergarten years can have long-lasting effects.

How do you build good habits? Create a routine that prepares children for their day and gets them excited to go to school. Set regular bedtimes at night and an alarm in the morning to ensure your family wakes with enough time to get ready. A morning chart with a checklist for your child’s routine — such as getting dressed, eating breakfast and brushing teeth — can make preparing to learn fun and interactive as well.

Work With Your School

Parents should also know that they are not alone in this mission to promote attendance. If your child is older and skipping class or is struggling with other emotional and social needs at any age, communication with your school is critical. Attendance officers, community liaisons, teachers, counselors and other school staff members have resources that can support your family’s needs.

Counseling, mediation and tutoring may be available for students who are struggling with learning or attention issues, peer pressure or bullying. And teachers can assign homework via tablets, computers or smartphones to help students catch up or for those who must miss class.

There will always be days when kids just can’t come to school. I’m almost certain the flu travels faster than the speed of sound in a pre-k classroom. But with so many wonderful and foundational things for children to learn every day in class and with so much at stake when they miss out, “absent” should always be a last resort. There are also many effective digital learning resources families can use at home if their child can’t attend to school, both free — such as that offered by the nonprofit Khan Academy — and subscription-based.

We all want our children to learn, grow and live up to their enormous potential. School can help them achieve that — but only if they show up. With the help of teachers, administrators, and most importantly, parents, we can make sure they do.

Correction 01/17/19: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Khan Academy.