IRS boosts business mileage deduction for 2019

Amid all the disquieting headlines emanating from Washington these days, the Internal Revenue Service has dropped some good news for individuals who claim the federal mileage rate deduction for business use of a vehicle.

For 2019, the IRS has set the rate at 58 cents per mile, up 3.5 cents from 2018, based on the overall higher prices for gasoline tracked during the year. The last time the rate was this high was in the second half of 2008, when the IRS temporarily raised the rate from 50.5 cents to 58.5 cents after gas prices had taken a roller coaster ride as the Great Recession kicked in.

The new rate for operating a vehicle for medical or moving purposes has been set at 20 cents per mile, up 2 cents from 2018, while the rate for operating a vehicle for charitable purposes was set at 14 cents per mile.

Taxpayers have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

