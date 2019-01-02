202.5
Home » Latest News » IRS boosts business mileage…

IRS boosts business mileage deduction for 2019

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 2, 2019 1:39 pm 01/02/2019 01:39pm
Share

Amid all the disquieting headlines emanating from Washington these days, the Internal Revenue Service has dropped some good news for individuals who claim the federal mileage rate deduction for business use of a vehicle.

For 2019, the IRS has set the rate at 58 cents per mile, up 3.5 cents from 2018, based on the overall higher prices for gasoline tracked during the year. The last time the rate was this high was in the second half of 2008, when the IRS temporarily raised the rate from 50.5 cents to 58.5 cents after gas prices had taken a roller coaster ride as the Great Recession kicked in.

The new rate for operating a vehicle for medical or moving purposes has been set at 20 cents per mile, up 2 cents from 2018, while the rate for operating a vehicle for charitable purposes was set at 14 cents per mile.

Taxpayers have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

Read the complete set of mileage rate deduction rules…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500