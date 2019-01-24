Insight acquires Foggy Bottom office building for conversion to apartments

Arlington developer Insight Property Group has acquired a Foggy Bottom office building it plans to convert to apartments starting later this year. Insight purchased 515 22nd St. NW from the Ronald D. Paul Cos. for…

Insight purchased 515 22nd St. NW from the Ronald D. Paul Cos. for $34 million. The eight-story, roughly 100,000-square foot building will be converted into 153 multifamily units with a fitness center, lounge, and three roof decks.

The State Department has occupied the entire building since 1998, but its lease expires on Sept. 30.

New York-based real estate investment trust Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) has acquired the land for an undisclosed amount and executed a 99-year ground lease with Insight. This marks SAFE’s sixth ground lease transaction Greater Washington over the past year, which includes properties such as the Jefferson Building in Dupont, Onyx in Navy Yard, Hyatt Centric in Rosslyn and an office building at 1111 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

Insight, led by Blum and co-founder Richard Hausler, formed in 2009 and has…