Balanced Fund 11720.59 + .53 + 1.72 + 5.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1991.57 + .60 + .93 + 1.80

Emerging Markets 329.45 + 1.03 + 2.95 + 9.28

Equity Income Fund 11571.36 + .69 + 1.87 + 6.95

GNMA 726.34 + .27 + .59 + .81

General Municipal Debt 1326.31 + .25 + .42 + .60

Gold Fund 244.83 + 2.29 + 10.45 + 8.74

High Current Yield 2146.47 + .39 + .91 + 4.41

High Yield Municipal 618.67 + .26 + .40 + .53

International Fund 1744.18 + .29 + 2.07 + 7.04

Science and Technology Fund 2548.72 + 1.16 + 3.11 + 11.05

Short Investment Grade 359.34 + .12 + .27 + .71

Short Municipal 185.35 + .07 + .13 + .36

US Government 649.11 + .13 + .29 + .33

