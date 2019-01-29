Balanced Fund 11563.72 + .07 + .54 + 3.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1976.74 + .24 + .56 + 1.04 Emerging Markets 322.50 + .51 + 2.44 + 6.98 Equity Income Fund 11403.82 + .26 +…
Balanced Fund 11563.72 + .07 + .54 + 3.81
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1976.74 + .24 + .56 + 1.04
Emerging Markets 322.50 + .51 + 2.44 + 6.98
Equity Income Fund 11403.82 + .26 + .63 + 5.40
GNMA 722.92 + .17 + .18 + .33
General Municipal Debt 1321.99 + .02 – .02 + .27
Gold Fund 236.03 + 2.16 + 6.75 + 4.83
High Current Yield 2133.52 + .14 + .20 + 3.78
High Yield Municipal 616.76 + .04 + .22
International Fund 1724.44 + .37 + 1.32 + 5.83
Science and Technology Fund 2460.87 – 1.05 + 1.07 + 7.22
Short Investment Grade 358.64 + .08 + .19 + .51
Short Municipal 185.21 + .02 + .06 + .29
US Government 646.20 – .02 – .02 – .12
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.