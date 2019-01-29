Balanced Fund 11563.72 + .07 + .54 + 3.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1976.74 + .24 + .56 + 1.04 Emerging Markets 322.50 + .51 + 2.44 + 6.98 Equity Income Fund 11403.82 + .26 +…

Balanced Fund 11563.72 + .07 + .54 + 3.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1976.74 + .24 + .56 + 1.04

Emerging Markets 322.50 + .51 + 2.44 + 6.98

Equity Income Fund 11403.82 + .26 + .63 + 5.40

GNMA 722.92 + .17 + .18 + .33

General Municipal Debt 1321.99 + .02 – .02 + .27

Gold Fund 236.03 + 2.16 + 6.75 + 4.83

High Current Yield 2133.52 + .14 + .20 + 3.78

High Yield Municipal 616.76 + .04 + .22

International Fund 1724.44 + .37 + 1.32 + 5.83

Science and Technology Fund 2460.87 – 1.05 + 1.07 + 7.22

Short Investment Grade 358.64 + .08 + .19 + .51

Short Municipal 185.21 + .02 + .06 + .29

US Government 646.20 – .02 – .02 – .12

