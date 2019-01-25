Balanced Fund 11598.91 + .66 + .81 + 4.13 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1971.12 – .10 + .62 + .76 Emerging Markets 323.59 + 1.12 + 1.94 + 7.34 Equity Income Fund 11424.12 + .58 +…

Balanced Fund 11598.91 + .66 + .81 + 4.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1971.12 – .10 + .62 + .76

Emerging Markets 323.59 + 1.12 + 1.94 + 7.34

Equity Income Fund 11424.12 + .58 + .97 + 5.59

GNMA 721.44 – .09 – .02 + .13

General Municipal Debt 1320.92 + .01 – .14 + .19

Gold Fund 228.91 + 3.27 + 2.28 + 1.67

High Current Yield 2133.37 + .29 + .31 + 3.77

High Yield Municipal 616.11 – .01 – .16 + .11

International Fund 1730.01 + 1.24 + 1.55 + 6.17

Science and Technology Fund 2517.32 + 1.84 + 2.79 + 9.68

Short Investment Grade 358.26 – .03 + .14 + .41

Short Municipal 185.13 + .01 + .06 + .24

US Government 645.52 – .26 – .05 – .23

-0-

