Balanced Fund + 3.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt + .13 Emerging Markets + 5.63 Equity Income Fund + 4.69 GNMA + .14 General Municipal Debt + .32 Gold Fund – .60 High Current Yield + 3.50…
Balanced Fund + 3.30
Corporate A-Rated Debt + .13
Emerging Markets + 5.63
Equity Income Fund + 4.69
GNMA + .14
General Municipal Debt + .32
Gold Fund – .60
High Current Yield + 3.50
High Yield Municipal + .27
International Fund + 4.69
Science and Technology Fund + 6.77
Short Investment Grade + .26
Short Municipal + .19
US Government – .29
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.