Balanced Fund 11506.76 + .41 + .89 + 3.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.84 + .01 + .06 + .13 Emerging Markets 318.44 + .74 + 1.51 + 5.63 Equity Income Fund 11326.57 + .84 +…

Balanced Fund 11506.76 + .41 + .89 + 3.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.84 + .01 + .06 + .13

Emerging Markets 318.44 + .74 + 1.51 + 5.63

Equity Income Fund 11326.57 + .84 + 1.45 + 4.69

GNMA 721.54 – .06 + .04 + .14

General Municipal Debt 1322.68 + .01 + .13 + .32

Gold Fund 223.81 – .01 – 1.92 – .60

High Current Yield 2127.72 + .13 + .46 + 3.50

High Yield Municipal 617.08 + .04 + .13 + .27

International Fund 1705.84 + .44 + .42 + 4.69

Science and Technology Fund 2450.47 + .79 + 1.19 + 6.77

Short Investment Grade 357.75 + .01 + .12 + .26

Short Municipal 185.03 + .01 + .08 + .19

US Government 645.11 – .19 – .17 – .29

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.