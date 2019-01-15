Balanced Fund 11436.71 + .51 + .95 + 2.67 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.21 – .10 – .11 + .04 Emerging Markets 315.55 + 1.36 + 3.03 + 4.67 Equity Income Fund 11204.09 + .68 +…
Balanced Fund 11436.71 + .51 + .95 + 2.67
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.21 – .10 – .11 + .04
Emerging Markets 315.55 + 1.36 + 3.03 + 4.67
Equity Income Fund 11204.09 + .68 + 1.14 + 3.56
GNMA 722.44 – .01 + .14 + .26
General Municipal Debt 1323.26 + .04 + .07 + .37
Gold Fund 223.58 – 1.14 – 1.51 – .70
High Current Yield 2117.48 + .08 + .46 + 3.00
High Yield Municipal 617.30 + .04 + .07 + .30
International Fund 1696.60 + .68 + 1.47 + 4.12
Science and Technology Fund 2431.25 + 1.51 + 2.08 + 5.93
Short Investment Grade 357.80 + .06 + .22 + .28
Short Municipal 184.99 + .01 + .07 + .17
US Government 645.88 – .14 – .17 – .17
