Balanced Fund 11436.71 + .51 + .95 + 2.67

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.21 – .10 – .11 + .04

Emerging Markets 315.55 + 1.36 + 3.03 + 4.67

Equity Income Fund 11204.09 + .68 + 1.14 + 3.56

GNMA 722.44 – .01 + .14 + .26

General Municipal Debt 1323.26 + .04 + .07 + .37

Gold Fund 223.58 – 1.14 – 1.51 – .70

High Current Yield 2117.48 + .08 + .46 + 3.00

High Yield Municipal 617.30 + .04 + .07 + .30

International Fund 1696.60 + .68 + 1.47 + 4.12

Science and Technology Fund 2431.25 + 1.51 + 2.08 + 5.93

Short Investment Grade 357.80 + .06 + .22 + .28

Short Municipal 184.99 + .01 + .07 + .17

US Government 645.88 – .14 – .17 – .17

