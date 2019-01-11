Balanced Fund 11412.83 + .07 + 1.63 + 2.46 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1961.42 + .19 + .06 + .26 Emerging Markets 314.74 + .33 + 3.16 + 4.40 Equity Income Fund 11177.88 + .12 +…
Equity Income Fund 11177.88 + .12 + 2.21 + 3.31
GNMA 722.39 + .16 + .01 + .26
General Municipal Debt 1322.22 + .10 – .10 + .29
Gold Fund 228.04 – .07 – 1.09 + 1.28
High Current Yield 2118.08 + 1.78 + 3.03
High Yield Municipal 616.96 + .11 – .12 + .25
International Fund 1695.69 – .18 + 2.53 + 4.07
Science and Technology Fund 2419.96 – .07 + 4.62 + 5.44
Short Investment Grade 357.58 + .07 + .14 + .22
Short Municipal 184.94 + .03 + .06 + .14
US Government 646.31 + .01 – .37 – .10
