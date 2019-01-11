Balanced Fund 11412.83 + .07 + 1.63 + 2.46 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1961.42 + .19 + .06 + .26 Emerging Markets 314.74 + .33 + 3.16 + 4.40 Equity Income Fund 11177.88 + .12 +…

Balanced Fund 11412.83 + .07 + 1.63 + 2.46

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1961.42 + .19 + .06 + .26

Emerging Markets 314.74 + .33 + 3.16 + 4.40

Equity Income Fund 11177.88 + .12 + 2.21 + 3.31

GNMA 722.39 + .16 + .01 + .26

General Municipal Debt 1322.22 + .10 – .10 + .29

Gold Fund 228.04 – .07 – 1.09 + 1.28

High Current Yield 2118.08 + 1.78 + 3.03

High Yield Municipal 616.96 + .11 – .12 + .25

International Fund 1695.69 – .18 + 2.53 + 4.07

Science and Technology Fund 2419.96 – .07 + 4.62 + 5.44

Short Investment Grade 357.58 + .07 + .14 + .22

Short Municipal 184.94 + .03 + .06 + .14

US Government 646.31 + .01 – .37 – .10

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.