Balanced Fund 11406.36 + .23 + 3.34 + 2.40 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.62 – .21 – .68 + .07 Emerging Markets 315.06 + 1.05 + 6.20 + 4.51 Equity Income Fund 11186.88 + .69 +…

Balanced Fund 11406.36 + .23 + 3.34 + 2.40

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.62 – .21 – .68 + .07

Emerging Markets 315.06 + 1.05 + 6.20 + 4.51

Equity Income Fund 11186.88 + .69 + 5.20 + 3.40

GNMA 721.23 – .40 + .10

General Municipal Debt 1320.77 – .01 – .20 + .18

Gold Fund 228.69 – .53 – .97 + 1.57

High Current Yield 2116.52 – .12 + 2.83 + 2.95

High Yield Municipal 616.28 – .23 + .14

International Fund 1701.25 + .32 + 5.95 + 4.41

Science and Technology Fund 2417.28 + .26 + 9.12 + 5.32

Short Investment Grade 357.39 + .04 – .02 + .16

Short Municipal 184.88 + .04 + .11

US Government 645.30 – .23 – 1.00 – .26

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.