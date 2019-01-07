Balanced Fund 11282.36 + .47 + 1.77 + 1.29 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1959.90 – .01 + .41 + .18 Emerging Markets 307.46 + .77 + 2.35 + 1.99 Equity Income Fund 10999.32 + .57 +…

Balanced Fund 11282.36 + .47 + 1.77 + 1.29

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1959.90 – .01 + .41 + .18

Emerging Markets 307.46 + .77 + 2.35 + 1.99

Equity Income Fund 10999.32 + .57 + 2.45 + 1.66

GNMA 722.04 – .04 + .37 + .21

General Municipal Debt 1323.61 + .01 + .42 + .39

Gold Fund 228.11 – 1.06 + 2.88 + 1.31

High Current Yield 2095.30 + .68 + 2.10 + 1.92

High Yield Municipal 617.64 – .01 + .39 + .36

International Fund 1663.31 + .58 + 2.51 + 2.08

Science and Technology Fund 2354.17 + 1.78 + 3.45 + 2.57

Short Investment Grade 357.12 + .14 + .08

Short Municipal 184.87 + .02 + .12 + .10

US Government 646.44 – .35 + .11 – .08

