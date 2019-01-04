Balanced Fund 11239.30 + 1.83 + 1.52 + .90 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.55 – .63 + .59 + .11 Emerging Markets 306.57 + 3.34 + 2.63 + 1.70 Equity Income Fund 10969.47 + 3.16 +…

Balanced Fund 11239.30 + 1.83 + 1.52 + .90

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.55 – .63 + .59 + .11

Emerging Markets 306.57 + 3.34 + 2.63 + 1.70

Equity Income Fund 10969.47 + 3.16 + 2.14 + 1.39

GNMA 722.30 – .25 + .62 + .25

General Municipal Debt 1323.43 + .42 + .38

Gold Fund 231.29 + .15 + 3.54 + 2.73

High Current Yield 2081.55 + 1.13 + 1.76 + 1.25

High Yield Municipal 617.66 – .01 + .40 + .36

International Fund 1658.96 + 3.31 + 3.04 + 1.81

Science and Technology Fund 2313.05 + 4.41 + 1.70 + .78

Short Investment Grade 357.19 – .07 + .22 + .11

Short Municipal 184.84 + .02 + .11 + .08

US Government 647.09 – .73 + .37 + .02

