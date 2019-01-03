Balanced Fund 11023.15 – 1.11 – .06 – 1.04 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1970.91 + .51 + 1.29 + .74 Emerging Markets 297.36 – 1.21 – .75 – 1.36 Equity Income Fund 10648.39 – 1.51 –…

Balanced Fund 11023.15 – 1.11 – .06 – 1.04

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1970.91 + .51 + 1.29 + .74

Emerging Markets 297.36 – 1.21 – .75 – 1.36

Equity Income Fund 10648.39 – 1.51 – .03 – 1.58

GNMA 724.08 + .35 + .99 + .49

General Municipal Debt 1323.28 + .23 + .46 + .37

Gold Fund 230.93 + 2.36 + 5.00 + 2.57

High Current Yield 2057.94 + .03 + .70 + .11

High Yield Municipal 618.01 + .29 + .49 + .42

International Fund 1607.41 – .92 – .53 – 1.35

Science and Technology Fund 2215.35 – 3.79 – 1.73 – 3.47

Short Investment Grade 357.69 + .23 + .43 + .25

Short Municipal 184.80 + .05 + .09 + .06

US Government 649.69 + .24 + .96 + .42

-0-

