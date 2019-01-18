202
Huntington Ingalls acquires another tech contractor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 18, 2019 1:02 pm 01/18/2019 01:02pm
Shipbuilding giant Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has acquired another Greater Washington federal contractor, the latest example of a nontraditional buyer looking to tap the government technology market.

This time the acquired company is Centreville’s Fulcrum IT Services LLC, a tech consulting company with a two-decade track record working for defense, national security and health care customers on everything from advanced engineering to cybersecurity to software development. Newport News, Virginia-based HII (NYSE: HII) is looking to Fulcrum to expand its capabilities in enhanced situational awareness and predictive threat analytics. Fulcrum, currently led by CEO Jeff Handy, will join HII’s technical solutions division.

Terms weren’t disclosed but a source with knowledge of the deal pegged the acquisition price at about $190 million.

Fulcrum, which employs more than 400, made the Inc. 5,000 list last year for the ninth year in a row, reporting 2017 revenue of almost $90 million…

