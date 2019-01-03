202.5
Howard Hughes Medical Institute to expand Loudoun research campus

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 3, 2019 2:50 pm 01/03/2019 02:50pm
Howard Hughes Medical Institute is adding to yet another campus to help support a growing employee base.

The Chevy Chase-based medical research nonprofit hopes to build a 101-unit apartment building at its Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, according to a site plan proposal it filed with Loudoun County. HHMI also plans to add six single-family homes to the 689-acre site, which opened for biomedical research more than a decade ago.

The center currently has 146 apartment units for visiting scientists and researchers. But waitlists for vacant units can extend beyond a year, according to Cory Schreckengost, Janelia’s senior director of administrative operations and facilities.

“Janelia’s employee base has expanded to more than 550, and we anticipate further growth in the next three to five years,” Schreckengost said in a statement to the Washington Business Journal. “Our planned addition … will enhance our campus community and serve as an investment in Janelia’s future.”

