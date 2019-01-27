How to Teach Kids to Use Credit Cards Responsibly

Learning to use credit is a fundamental part of growing up. Parents can teach responsible use of credit cards and other financial products, such as bank accounts, to kids by talking to them at an…

Learning to use credit is a fundamental part of growing up.

Parents can teach responsible use of credit cards and other financial products, such as bank accounts, to kids by talking to them at an early age — as early as preschool — about money. When kids become tweens or teens, consider introducing them to a debit card or a prepaid credit card to build a foundation of understanding before moving on to supervised credit card use.

Why Kids Need Financial Education

The lessons children master will determine whether they spend and save responsibly as adults, says Neale S. Godfrey, author of “The Kids’ Money Book” and president and CEO of GreenStreet Commons, which makes financial education apps for kids.

“Credit can be an incredibly healthy part of life, if handled responsibly,” she says. “If not, it can be a mess that can ruin your life.”

One of the best ways for parents to educate children on how to become financially responsible adults is to help them learn how to use credit wisely, Godfrey says. “If we don’t educate them, there’s no way to expect them to become responsible,” she says.

How to Teach Your Kids to Use Money

Godfrey says teaching your kids to use credit cards responsibly is like helping them learn to drive safely. Parents must guide children and allow them to practice their skills.

“Would you ever hand the keys of a car to a kid and say, ‘You know what? You figure it out while you’re driving,'” she says.

Likewise, gradually introducing your children to using credit is important. Some parents seem to be heeding this advice. In fact, 7 percent of parents with children ages 8 to 14 say their kids have a credit card, according to a T. Rowe Price 2018 Parents, Kids & Money Survey.

Godfrey recommends helping your kids take an active role in learning about money. You can begin explaining some basic concepts to children as young as 3 to 5 years old. She says you can “teach them what money can do and what money can’t do.” And you can “teach them that the only way to get money is to earn it. There’s no entitlement program in life.”

Laura Levine, president and CEO of the JumpStart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, a nonprofit working to advance financial education for young people, says the groundwork for money discussions must be laid early in life. But many parents are reluctant to do so.

In fact, 58 percent of parents say they broach the subject of money with their kids once a month or less, according to the T. Rowe Price survey.

“A better approach is to raise the subject of money often,” Levine says. Help your kids feel comfortable talking about smaller money issues now so they won’t fear discussing bigger financial issues later in life. “Focus on having money conversations as opposed to teaching money lessons,” she says.

Easy ways to start include asking your kids to help you comparison shop or calculate the tip when you’re at a restaurant. Ask them to help you with math when you’re paying credit card bills. Doing so can help make money easier to discuss, Levine says.

Start With Checking or Prepaid Accounts

As children start to mature — often during their early teen years — begin exploring ways to move from simply talking about money to practicing handling cash and credit responsibly.

One way to do this is to open a checking account your child is responsible for, and give him or her a debit card. “It’s like training wheels for a credit card,” Godfrey says.

Check with your bank to see if it has a debit card specifically for children who are learning to use money. Also, several programs, including Greenlight, FamZoo and Current, offer debit or prepaid cards with parental controls for tracking spending or setting limits.

Once your child has a card, Godfrey says to establish rules about where it can and can’t be used. She also recommends restricting kids from accessing ATMs. Consider setting consequences for usage that falls outside the rules you’ve agreed on. “You don’t want kids to have a lot of access to cash,” Godfrey says. “They can only get in trouble.”

At the same time, she stresses the importance of allowing children enough freedom in their spending to learn important lessons. “You’re not looking over their shoulder,” Godfrey says. “If they decide that they want to take out the money and buy the designer jeans, then they don’t have any more money left over for whatever else they needed. That is a really valuable lesson.”

Levine agrees that debit cards can be useful teaching tools, but she cautions that neither debit nor prepaid cards fully prepare kids for the world of credit cards. “With debit cards and preloaded cards, you don’t make payments — you don’t build credit,” she says. “There are a lot of dissimilarities.”

Graduating to Credit Cards

As your children build a history of responsible debit or prepaid card spending, introduce them to credit card use. However, don’t simply allow a child to use your own credit card, Godfrey says.

“When you just give one of your credit cards to your kids, you’re not teaching them anything other than it’s a magic piece of plastic,” she says.

Instead, Godfrey recommends opening a secured card in the child’s name. This type of credit card is backed by a cash deposit used as collateral in case of default. Like most credit cards, secured cards typically report payments and other account activity to the credit bureaus, so children can build a credit history using a secured card.

Also, make sure your children are responsible for paying their own credit card bills. Help them plan how to earn the money they need to pay their bills, for example, with an allowance or an after-school job. “Now they are accountable,” Godfrey says. The T. Rowe Price study found that just 31 percent of children pay their own credit card bills.

All this groundwork can help prepare your children for young adulthood, when they will be “inundated with credit card offers,” Godfrey says.

Should You Get a Credit Card for Your Child?

While some parents might be reluctant to expose their kids to credit at a young age, Godfrey says she believes it’s the responsible decision in a world where credit card lenders can’t wait to sign up new recruits.

“You have a choice: Either you teach them, or someone else is going to tempt them,” she says.

Levine says to stay closely involved as your child gets his or her first credit card. “I wouldn’t agree to getting my kids a card that I couldn’t have access to, that I couldn’t receive the statements, that I couldn’t establish the limits,” she says.

And the job of helping your kids use credit does not end when they turn 18. “Sometimes, even as kids become legal adults, they’re still looking to the parents for guidance,” Levine says.

One of the keys to successfully managing credit cards — from youth to adulthood — is to pay careful attention to what you are doing, Levine says.

“Where people get into trouble is that either they pick a product and they don’t fully understand how it works, or they get it and they aren’t paying close attention to things like balances, due dates and that sort of thing,” she says.

Credit Challenges Kids Face

Today’s young people face a range of challenges upon entering the world of credit, Levine says. The biggest danger is the temptation to spend their way into debt.

“Credit cards make it easy to overspend,” Levine says. “It’s plastic; it’s not real money. It’s not as painful as pulling cash out of your pocket.”

In addition, young people can fall prey to the hazards of being inexperienced. “They’re too trusting; they’re too careless,” Levine says. She cites the example of taking a photo of your first credit card and putting it on Instagram — with the card numbers visible — to show your friends.

Inexperience also may cause younger cardholders to make basic mistakes, such as simply paying the minimum due on their credit cards each month.

“They really haven’t done the math: If I just make the minimum payment, how long is it going to take me to pay off my balance?” Levine asks.

