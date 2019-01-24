How health care groups are helping furloughed patients

Furloughed government workers missing paychecks during the shutdown may put off their doctor’s appointments because of the expense — and health care providers are trying to ensure that doesn’t happen. Some are offering financial assistance…

Some are offering financial assistance to furloughed workers who might have trouble paying health bills or delaying copay and deductible payments until they’re able to make them.

“At the end of the day, it’s having to make a really hard decision between my health, my mortgage, my car payment, my kid’s day care,” said Sean Glass, CEO of Advantia Health LLC, an ambulatory women’s health group that is doing the latter and helping patients come up with different payment plans. “We can be there for our customers and say, ‘We’ll work with you on that. Within the confines of what we’re allowed to do by law, let’s find a way to keep you healthy.’”

If a patient who needs a minimally invasive gynecological procedure delays it by a month, for instance, “the impact on her…