Holland & Knight hires former congressman

Anticipating more congressional oversight of federal contracting, law firm Holland & Knight has brought on former Virginia Congressman Tom Davis as a partner in its public policy and regulation practice group. Davis, who served Virginia’s…

Anticipating more congressional oversight of federal contracting, law firm Holland & Knight has brought on former Virginia Congressman Tom Davis as a partner in its public policy and regulation practice group.

Davis, who served Virginia’s 11th district from 1995 to 2008, has worked as Deloitte’s director of federal government affairs since resigning from Congress in November 2008. While working on the Hill, the Republican chaired the House Committee of Oversight and Government Reform and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Prior to his congressional service, Davis was general counsel for government contractor PRC Inc. (now a division of Litton Industries) and sat on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1980 to 1994, serving as chair from 1992 to 1994.

With Democrats now having a majority in House of Representatives, Holland & Knight says there will be an increase in oversight and investigations into the conduct of government officials and corporations that profit…