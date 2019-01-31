202
Hogan delivers State of the State as speculation of presidential run mounts

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 31, 2019 7:44 am 01/31/2019 07:44am
With speculation of a possible presidential run continuing to mount, Gov. Larry Hogan again preached bipartisanship during his fifth “State of the State” address.

The speech came just two weeks after Hogan, a Republican, delivered his inauguration address. Hogan has also been in the national spotlight because many political insiders believe he will try to challenge President Donald Trump in the Republican primary election.

Hogan used his speech to talk about how his administration has worked in a bipartisan manner with the majority-Democrat General Assembly.

“I pledged to avoid the extremes of either political party and to instead seek that middle ground where we could all stand together,” Hogan said. “I believe it is because we kept that promise that I am standing here again today at the start of yet another term.”

On specific issues, the talk heading into the State of the State was all about tax cuts. Hogan highlighted the $500 million in tax cuts he is proposing through eight different…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

