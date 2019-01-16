Hogan delivers message of bipartisanship, unity with second inaugural address

Gov. Larry Hogan delivered his second inaugural address Wednesday in Annapolis. Below, the remarks as prepared for delivery. It is such an honor to be standing here at this historic state house where General George…

Gov. Larry Hogan delivered his second inaugural address Wednesday in Annapolis. Below, the remarks as prepared for delivery.

It is such an honor to be standing here at this historic state house where General George Washington resigned his commission as commander of the Continental Forces and where the Revolutionary War ended with the ratification of the Treaty of Paris.

And it is truly humbling to be inaugurated for another term as only the second Republican to do so in the entire 243-year history of our state.

I want to congratulate my friend and partner, Maryland’s great lieutenant governor, Boyd Rutherford, and thank my wife, Yumi, who has been a wonderful first lady for Maryland. I would not be here today without the love and support of my entire family.

President Miller, Speaker Busch, and all our distinguished guests, thank you for being here.

Governor Bush, I’m honored by your presence here today. Your governorship was a model of leadership, and your entire family has…