Hines sells 55 M St. SE, the home of DDOT

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 17, 2019 11:55 am 01/17/2019 11:55am
The soon-to-be former home of the D.C. Department of Transportation is under new ownership.

An affiliate of Hines Interests LP has sold 55 M St. SE to San Francisco’s Spear Street Capital LLC for $135.3 million, according to a deed recorded Thursday. The 267,399-square-foot building by M and Half streets SE, which debuted in 2009 when Capitol Riverfront was still in the early stages of emerging as a prime commercial district, was co-developed by Monument Realty and MacFarlane Partners.

Representatives of both Hines and Spear Street did not return requests for comment.

Hines bought 55 M in December 2013 for $140.9 million, according to D.C. property records. In addition to DDOT, which leases 150,000 square feet, its tenants include Sayres and Associates and the Federal Aviation Administration. The building also hosts about 13,000 square feet of retail.

DDOT will leave 55 M in 2021 for WC Smith’s 250 M St. SE, a 175,800-square-foot ground-up development immediately across M Street from…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

