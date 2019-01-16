Herndon ed-tech startup boosts publishing platform with new deal

Herndon-based ed-tech startup Real Time Cases has merged with Florida learning asset delivery company Elearis to form Curator Solutions. The new company is a content creation, curation and publishing platform aimed to help educators save…

Herndon-based ed-tech startup Real Time Cases has merged with Florida learning asset delivery company Elearis to form Curator Solutions.

The new company is a content creation, curation and publishing platform aimed to help educators save time and increase productivity in the design, build and launch of lessons and courses. It will be based in Herndon, where Real Time Cases moved from D.C. last year.

The merger was born out of the recent partnership between the two ed-tech firms, leveraging Elearis’ technology platform and Real Time Cases’ video-based business case studies. The combined company’s focus is to enable educators in colleges and businesses to create and deliver content easily and cost effectively, in a way that learners find engaging and accessible.

“Real Time Cases was in need of a growing solution to serve both the university and corporate markets and Elearis significantly expands our ability to serve those customers,” Real Time Cases co-founder Jake Schaufeld…