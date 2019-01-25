Here’s why Apollo’s bid to buy Arconic fell through

For much of the last month, it looked like Apollo Global Management was on the 10-yard line to complete its purchase of Arconic, the lightweight metals manufacturer spun off from Alcoa in 2016. But the…

It was speculated in publications such as the Wall Street Journal that the most likely cause for a deal falling apart would be Arconic’s liabilities in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. The London apartment building was covered in cladding that quickly went up in flames, killing 72 people. Arconic had manufactured a component of that cladding.

But according to a report earlier this week in the Financial Times, the reason the deal fell through was not related to Arconic’s legal liabilities. It was instead due to dispute over hundreds of millions of dollars needed to cover pension obligations. The transaction would have included a commitment for Apollo to fund these obligations, but the figure the private equity company presented to Arconic’s board was short…