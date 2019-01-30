Here’s when the new International Spy Museum will open

Fans of the International Spy Museum now have a light at the end of the tunnel for when the temporarily shuttered museum will reopen: May 11. That’s the date museum officials say the new facility,…

That’s the date museum officials say the new facility, located at 700 L’Enfant Plaza in Southwest D.C., will open to the public. They are in the process of moving many of the existing exhibits over from the museum’s former home at 800 F St. NW.

The permanent exhibits will be done by then, including those featuring many newly acquired artifacts and subjects not previously featured in the museum. New topics the exhibits will tackle include East Berlin during the Cold War, including a piece of the Berlin Wall, and more content related to cybersecurity and espionage.

Unlike Spy’s former home, which only had about 19,000 square feet of exhibit space, the new building will also have room for temporary, rotating exhibitions, though those will likely come after the May 11 opening. There is 32,000 square feet of exhibit space in the new building,…