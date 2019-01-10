Here’s how much the shutdown might be costing federal contractors daily

Federal contractors could be missing out on more than $200 million in contract awards per day thanks to the now 20-day government shutdown. That’s according to numbers crunched by Bloomberg Government, which totaled the contract…

Federal contractors could be missing out on more than $200 million in contract awards per day thanks to the now 20-day government shutdown.

That’s according to numbers crunched by Bloomberg Government, which totaled the contract obligations made last fiscal year by the 13 federal government departments and agencies that have been closed for almost three weeks as President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats continue their standoff over Trump’s insistence on getting $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border of the U.S.

Not all of that money flows to Greater Washington contractors, of course, but the overall hit underscores the financial impact of even a partial shutdown such as this one — about 70 percent of the government is funded, including the big-spending Pentagon and intelligence agencies — can cause for a sector that plays a key role in powering the region’s economy.

Bloomberg’s report doesn’t identify the companies not getting paid. It does, however,…