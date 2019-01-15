Here’s how much the shutdown has cost Virginia, Maryland in income tax (so far)

Virginia and Maryland have taken a combined $82 million tax hit as a result of the longest shutdown in the federal government’s history. In Virginia, the lost income tax revenue so far is $22 million,…

In Virginia, the lost income tax revenue so far is $22 million, according to Virginia Tax and Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane Jr., who briefed state lawmakers Monday.

The shutdown — now in its 25th day, a record and one that shows little sign of ending soon — has cost more than 64,000 impacted employees in Virginia more than $381 million in wages over three weeks. And that works out to $21.9 million in income taxes not being withheld, according to state officials.

Maryland has had nearly $60 million in tax revenue deferred as federal workers go without paychecks. Approximately 172,000 Marylanders impacted have lost an estimated $778 million in wages, according to the Bureau of Revenue Estimates in the Comptroller’s Office. As a result the state is receiving roughly $57.5 million less in income tax withholding and $2.1 million less in sales tax…