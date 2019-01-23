Here’s D.C.’s estimated revenue hit from the government shutdown

The District has been unable to collect roughly $40 million in tax revenue due to the partial government shutdown — and that number could swell to $85 million if the standoff between congressional Democrats and…

The District has been unable to collect roughly $40 million in tax revenue due to the partial government shutdown — and that number could swell to $85 million if the standoff between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump continues into mid-February.

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer, in a new analysis of the shutdown and its economic impact, warns of larger and more accelerated revenue losses the longer the shutdown lasts.

A combined 144,635 District-based employees — either federal workers who are currently furloughed or staffers who work for contractors and nonprofits that provide services to those affected agencies — are either not being paid or are getting reduced paychecks, according to the CFO’s office, led by Jeffrey DeWitt. And that’s not only hitting the wallets of those individuals but also District parking garages, restaurants, bars, hotels and retail shops.

Federal workers will receive back pay once the shutdown — now in its 33rd day —…