202
Home » Latest News » Here's D.C.'s estimated revenue…

Here’s D.C.’s estimated revenue hit from the government shutdown

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2019 2:02 pm 01/23/2019 02:02pm
Share

The District has been unable to collect roughly $40 million in tax revenue due to the partial government shutdown — and that number could swell to $85 million if the standoff between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump continues into mid-February.

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer, in a new analysis of the shutdown and its economic impact, warns of larger and more accelerated revenue losses the longer the shutdown lasts.

A combined 144,635 District-based employees — either federal workers who are currently furloughed or staffers who work for contractors and nonprofits that provide services to those affected agencies — are either not being paid or are getting reduced paychecks, according to the CFO’s office, led by Jeffrey DeWitt. And that’s not only hitting the wallets of those individuals but also District parking garages, restaurants, bars, hotels and retail shops.

Federal workers will receive back pay once the shutdown — now in its 33rd day —…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500