Half Yard Productions co-CEO Abby Greensfelder to step down

Bethesda-based Half Yard Productions will soon have just one CEO.

Since its founding in 2006, Half Yard has had two CEOs: Abby Greensfelder and Sean Gallagher, who both left what was then called Discovery Communications Inc. to found their own television production company. Greensfelder, however, will be stepping down Feb. 28, leaving Gallagher as the sole exec. She won’t be leaving behind Half Yard completely though, remaining a co-owner and shareholder.

Greensfelder is departing to develop a new company to strengthen women’s voices in all forms of media. As for the timing of her decision, Greensfelder told me “[with] the political and cultural shift that has happened in the last year and a half, now is the time to do this.” Her goal is to depict women in an authentic way, since “women want to see an unburnished view of ourselves.”

Greensfelder said her new company is still “in gestation” and that she’s using some time to determine the direction she wants to take. She said she’s unsure…