GSA furloughs to impact National Capital Region headquarters

UPDATE: The General Services Administration responded Tuesday afternoon with information on the status of its operations during the federal shutdown. Additional information on how the shutdown is specifically impacting the GSA can be found on…

UPDATE: The General Services Administration responded Tuesday afternoon with information on the status of its operations during the federal shutdown. Additional information on how the shutdown is specifically impacting the GSA can be found on its website.

The agency has not officially shut down any of its headquarters, and all GSA owned and leased buildings will remain open, but it has furloughed a substantial number of its employees across all of its regions, including in the D.C. area. Just over 4,500 employees, including more than 4,100 in GSA’s Public Buildings Service, received notices over the weekend that they are non-excepted employees and are not to report to work until appropriations are restored. Another nearly 1,200 were designated as excepted, meaning they must report for duty but will not be paid until the shutdown is over. A third group of roughly 5,500 are designated as exempt, meaning they will continue to work and be paid, with their salaries funded through sources other…