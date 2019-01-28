GSA to landlords: The post-shutdown check will soon be in the mail

The General Services Administration said Monday it will be making its rent payments on time now that the longest government shutdown on record is over — much to the relief of anxious landlords across Greater…

The federal government’s main civilian real estate arm posted a statement to its website Monday seeking to allay fears it wouldn’t be able to pony up Feb. 1, when the rent it pays on its 8,000-plus leases comes due. In its two-sentence statement, the agency said landlords with outstanding questions should contact their lease contracting officers.

The GSA’s ability to meet the hefty financial commitment without delay wasn’t a foregone conclusion. The unprecedented length of the shutdown had many wondering what would happen if the government were still shut down heading into February.

Former GSA Public Buildings Service Commissioner Norman Dong, in a Jan. 23 article he penned for the National Federal Development Association, noted the GSA has plenty of cash…