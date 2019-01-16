202
GSA erred in ignoring Trump emoluments issue, IG finds

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 16, 2019 4:20 pm 01/16/2019 04:20pm
The General Services Administration acted improperly in failing to consider constitutional issues surrounding President Donald Trump’s financial stake in the entity that operates the Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C., according to a report released Wednesday by the agency’s inspector general.

The IG’s report found the GSA ignored the issue of emoluments, a debate that flared up even before the president was sworn in, when its Office of General Counsel decided in mid-December 2016 not to address the issue. It erred again in not taking it up in a March 2017 determination letter that Trump Old Post Office LLC had taken adequate steps to ensure funds generated by the hotel “will not flow to the President” through an LLC he controls but rather will be “used to support and enhance the business of Tenant [and] operation of hotel.”

The OGC determined the emoluments question was a constitutional issue and, as such, outside of its purview, per the IG's report. And GSA contracting officer…

