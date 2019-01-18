Group fights for back pay for furloughed contractors as layoffs begin

An Arlington professional group is taking on what it acknowledges is an uphill battle as the government shutdown forces some federal contractors to lay workers off: getting legislation introduced and passed in Congress that allows…

An Arlington professional group is taking on what it acknowledges is an uphill battle as the government shutdown forces some federal contractors to lay workers off: getting legislation introduced and passed in Congress that allows furloughed federal contractors to receive back pay.

“We are trying to look for parity with federal workers,” said Alan Chvotkin, general counsel of the Professional Services Council, which represents the government contracting community. “Why shouldn’t the contractor employee who was working side by side with those federal employees with the same skills and also furloughed be compensated?”

Chvotkin said he’s been spending most of his time on Capitol Hill pushing legislation, still in the proposal stage, to effectively mirror a bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump to guarantee back pay to federal employees who had been furloughed during the shutdown. So, why does he describe the prospect as “uphill”? Never in the 22 modern-day shutdowns…