Grounded government travel due to the shutdown has cost airlines hundreds of millions

The impact of the partial government shutdown on air travel isn’t just seen with Friday’s federally mandated flight delays into and out of one of the country’s busiest airports due to staffing shortages. It’s costing the airlines themselves real money.

That’s according to Fairfax-based government consulting firm ICF International Inc., which estimates the U.S. airline industry has lost about $110 million in the last month due to government workers being grounded. That number represents about 37 percent of total government airline travel over that time, which ICF says is consistent with the scale of this shutdown, now in its 35th day and the longest on record.

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), projecting about $1.3 billion in revenue for 2018, works with a range of aviation industry customers on everything from projects to improve on-time performance to advising airports on renovation plans and strategies to boost traveler capacity. The Houston Airport System, for example, recently tapped ICF…