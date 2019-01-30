Greater Washington’s jobs the least vulnerable to automation replacement, report finds

Breathe a sigh of relief: robots probably won’t be taking over Washington, D.C., in the near future. Well, at least not the workforce. A new report from Brookings’ Metropolitan Policy Program found that Greater Washington…

Breathe a sigh of relief: robots probably won’t be taking over Washington, D.C., in the near future.

Well, at least not the workforce.

A new report from Brookings’ Metropolitan Policy Program found that Greater Washington faces the least automation potential among the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, ranking No. 100 out of 100 and No. 380 out of all 381 observed metro regions.

The report titled, “Automation and Artificial Intelligence: How machines are affecting people and places,” attributes high education attainment and declining reliance on routine-intensive jobs such as office administration, production, transportation and food preparation to the region’s low automation risk.

Of Greater Washington’s 3,241,520 total jobs, a 39.8 percent share are susceptible to automation, per Brookings. Compare that to No. 1 Toledo, Ohio, with an average automation potential of 49 percent.

Education attainment distinguishes the D.C. area with a 50.2 percent share of adults with a bachelor’s…