Greater Washington may have won Amazon, but it’s not winning on a ranking for startup creation

Greater Washington falls behind many major cities in Inc.’s new ranking of the 50 best metropolitan regions to start a company. The region’s No. 19 ranking on the magazine’s Surge Cities Index appears fairly low…

The region’s No. 19 ranking on the magazine’s Surge Cities Index appears fairly low considering Crystal City will be one of two locations for Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters. Several cities that were finalists for the e-commerce giant’s HQ2 locations ranked above Washington, including Austin, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Denver; Miami; Boston; Los Angeles; Dallas and Atlanta. Seattle, the home of Amazon, is also slotted ahead at No. 12.

While Amazon’s new presence will serve as an economic engine for the region, its entrance into the market may also increase the competition for talent, a problem Inc. notes the $1 billion Virginia Tech innovation campus, an education component in the state’s Amazon deal, will temper.

