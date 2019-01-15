Gold, silver lower

The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,286.20 an ounce — down $2.90. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.55 an ounce — down six cents.

The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,286.20 an ounce — down $2.90.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.55 an ounce — down six cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.