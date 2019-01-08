202.5
Gold, silver lower

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 3:40 pm 01/08/2019 03:40pm
The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,283.20 an ounce — down $3.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.63 an ounce — down four cents.

