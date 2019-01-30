Gold, silver edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,309.90 an ounce — up a dollar. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.88 an…

NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,309.90 an ounce — up a dollar.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.88 an ounce — up nine cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.