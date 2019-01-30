202
Gold, silver edge higher

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 3:44 pm 01/30/2019 03:44pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The February gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,309.90 an ounce — up a dollar.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.88 an ounce — up nine cents.

